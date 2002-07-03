[FAIL] Gateau + Chien + Verglas + Lancer d'avion



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 71951 Karma: 34435

Gateau d'anniversaire





Anniversary Cake Breaks And Falls On Ground While Woman Picks It Up While Posing For Photo - 1267899



Chien Fail





Excited German Shorthair Runs into the Stairs || ViralHog



Verglas Fail





Icy Fall Caught on Doorbell Cam || ViralHog



Lancer d'avion





Man Gets Hit While Flying Plane With Son on Playground - 1267938

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:13:53