Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
[FAIL] Gateau + Chien + Verglas + Lancer d'avion
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 71951
Karma: 34435
Gateau d'anniversaire


Anniversary Cake Breaks And Falls On Ground While Woman Picks It Up While Posing For Photo - 1267899

Chien Fail


Excited German Shorthair Runs into the Stairs || ViralHog

Verglas Fail


Icy Fall Caught on Doorbell Cam || ViralHog

Lancer d'avion


Man Gets Hit While Flying Plane With Son on Playground - 1267938

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:13:53
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.