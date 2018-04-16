Le tabac tue, mais une dernière taffe peut sauver.



𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐃'𝐒 𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃  - A PUB worker claims a cigarette "saved her life" after a tree CRASHED through a roof inches from where she was smoking. Cheryl Pound,55, took her cigarette break just after 1.30am today outside The Star pub in Bidgend, Wales,while chaotic 98mph Storm Arwen raged on around her.





Une barmaid irlandaise estime avoir évité la mort lorsqu'un arbre a fracassé la terrasse où elle devait se trouver sans sa pause clope. Des raffales de vent atteignaient 150 km/h, hier soir.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:00:28