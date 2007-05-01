Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

vojack Il trouve son chalumeau trop faible.Il le met au bain-marie, son toit explose 1 #1

Je suis accro Inscrit: 01/05/2007 11:23 Post(s): 961 Karma: 1109 https://www.ouest-france.fr/normandie/pont-leveque-14130/il-trouve-son-chalumeau-trop-faible-il-le-met-au-bain-marie-son-toit-explose-d801720a-6673-11ec-b9cc-b0f1adceb22c



Sélection naturelle? Sélection naturelle?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:01:13