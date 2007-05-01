Il trouve son chalumeau trop faible.Il le met au bain-marie, son toit explose
|vojack
1 #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 01/05/2007 11:23
https://www.ouest-france.fr/normandie/pont-leveque-14130/il-trouve-son-chalumeau-trop-faible-il-le-met-au-bain-marie-son-toit-explose-d801720a-6673-11ec-b9cc-b0f1adceb22c
Sélection naturelle?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:01:13
|gazeleau
0 #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
@vojack tu peux poster ça dans le topic unique dédié : News insolites
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:22:20
