vojack
Il trouve son chalumeau trop faible.Il le met au bain-marie, son toit explose
Inscrit: 01/05/2007 11:23
https://www.ouest-france.fr/normandie/pont-leveque-14130/il-trouve-son-chalumeau-trop-faible-il-le-met-au-bain-marie-son-toit-explose-d801720a-6673-11ec-b9cc-b0f1adceb22c

Sélection naturelle?

gazeleau
Re: Il trouve son chalumeau trop faible.Il le met au bain-marie, son toit explose
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
@vojack tu peux poster ça dans le topic unique dédié : News insolites

