Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
Il construit un powerbank de 27,000,000-mAh
 1  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 72527
Karma: 35033
Il construit un powerbank (batterie externe) portable de 27,000,000-mAh


ENG) 做了個2700萬毫安的移動充電寶 I Made a 27,000,000-mAh Portable Power Bank 【手工耿Handy Geng】

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:46:02
Signaler

Krogoth
Re: Il construit un powerbank de 27,000,000-mAh
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 30/09/2007 15:44
Post(s): 3692
Karma: 1301
Impeccable pour pas manquer de batterie en randonnée!

Ca doit être un peu long pour charger de 0% à 100%.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:49:32
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.