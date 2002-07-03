Il construit un powerbank de 27,000,000-mAh

Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Il construit un powerbank (batterie externe) portable de 27,000,000-mAh





ENG) 做了個2700萬毫安的移動充電寶 I Made a 27,000,000-mAh Portable Power Bank 【手工耿Handy Geng】

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:46:02

Impeccable pour pas manquer de batterie en randonnée!

Ca doit être un peu long pour charger de 0% à 100%.



Ca doit être un peu long pour charger de 0% à 100%.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:49:32