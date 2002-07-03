|Koreus
|
Il construit un powerbank de 27,000,000-mAh
|
1 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 72527
Karma: 35033
|
Il construit un powerbank (batterie externe) portable de 27,000,000-mAh
ENG) 做了個2700萬毫安的移動充電寶 I Made a 27,000,000-mAh Portable Power Bank 【手工耿Handy Geng】
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:46:02
|Signaler
|Krogoth
|
0 #2
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 30/09/2007 15:44
Post(s): 3692
Karma: 1301
|
Impeccable pour pas manquer de batterie en randonnée!
Ca doit être un peu long pour charger de 0% à 100%.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:49:32
|Signaler