[FAIL] Ski + Camera + Escabeau

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 72528 Karma: 35035

Ski Fail





Skeptical Skier Crashes Downhill After Jumping Off Cliff - 1284952-21





Frustrated Skier Slides Downhill on One Ski After Crashing - 1284952-19



Camera Fail





Expensive Camera Falls on Dirt Road While Filming Off-Roading Truck - 1284304



Escabeau Fail





Man Falls Off Ladder as it Slipped Away - 1285869

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:48:13