Instant Karma pour un automobiliste sur une piste cyclable



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 72727 Karma: 35163









Tony - So he came back around. Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire! Bwah, ha, ha, ha! Qui crève son pneuTony - So he came back around. Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire! Bwah, ha, ha, ha!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:02:08