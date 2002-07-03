Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Instant Karma pour un automobiliste sur une piste cyclable
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 72727
Karma: 35163
Qui crève son pneu



Tony - So he came back around. Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire! Bwah, ha, ha, ha!

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:02:08
Signaler

gazeleau
Re: Instant Karma pour un automobiliste sur une piste cyclable
 0  #2
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 5570
Karma: 4565
Ha tiens, un cycliste-vidéaste-masqué ! hin hin !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:18:04
Signaler


