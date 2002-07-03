Instant Karma pour un automobiliste sur une piste cyclable
|Koreus
|
Instant Karma pour un automobiliste sur une piste cyclable
|
2 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 72727
Karma: 35163
|
Qui crève son pneu
Tony - So he came back around. Funny thing is that when he was far off he put on his left turn signal like he was just gonna head to Burnside. But then he saw me still there and jammed on the gas and went for the intimidation move and blew out his front right tire! Bwah, ha, ha, ha!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:02:08
|Signaler
|gazeleau
|
0 #2
|
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 5570
Karma: 4565
|
Ha tiens, un cycliste-vidéaste-masqué ! hin hin !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:18:04
|Signaler