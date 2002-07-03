Problème de certificat ssl sur koreus.cdn.li

|
Kolossal
Inscrit: 08/01/2005 13:41
Post(s): 13567
Karma: 8665
|
Salut @Koreus
,
Je t'interpelle directement car si tu as ton contenu statique dans le cache de ton navigateur tu ne t'en rendras pas compte avant quelques temps, alors que le problème est critique : actuellement les appels à tes contenus statiques échouent car le certificat est incorrect :
Citation :
~$ curl -vvvv --head https://koreus.cdn.li
* Trying 89.44.9.58:443...
* Connected to koreus.cdn.li (89.44.9.58) port 443 (#0)
* ALPN, offering h2
* ALPN, offering http/1.1
* successfully set certificate verify locations:
* CAfile: /etc/ssl/cert.pem
* CApath: none
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Client hello (1):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server hello (2):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Certificate (11):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server key exchange (12):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server finished (14):
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Client key exchange (16):
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS change cipher, Change cipher spec (1):
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Finished (20):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS change cipher, Change cipher spec (1):
* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Finished (20):
* SSL connection using TLSv1.2 / ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256
* ALPN, server accepted to use h2
* Server certificate:
* subject: CN=*.kxcdn.com
* start date: Aug 28 00:00:00 2021 GMT
* expire date: Aug 28 23:59:59 2022 GMT
* subjectAltName does not match koreus.cdn.li
* SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'koreus.cdn.li'
* Closing connection 0
* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS alert, close notify (256):
curl: (60) SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'koreus.cdn.li'
