Problème de certificat ssl sur koreus.cdn.li



Kolossal Inscrit: 08/01/2005 13:41 Post(s): 13567 Karma: 8665

Koreus,



Je t'interpelle directement car si tu as ton contenu statique dans le cache de ton navigateur tu ne t'en rendras pas compte avant quelques temps, alors que le problème est critique : actuellement les appels à tes contenus statiques échouent car le certificat est incorrect :



Citation :

~$ curl -vvvv --head https://koreus.cdn.li

* Trying 89.44.9.58:443...

* Connected to koreus.cdn.li (89.44.9.58) port 443 (#0)

* ALPN, offering h2

* ALPN, offering http/1.1

* successfully set certificate verify locations:

* CAfile: /etc/ssl/cert.pem

* CApath: none

* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Client hello (1):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server hello (2):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Certificate (11):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server key exchange (12):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Server finished (14):

* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Client key exchange (16):

* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS change cipher, Change cipher spec (1):

* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS handshake, Finished (20):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS change cipher, Change cipher spec (1):

* TLSv1.2 (IN), TLS handshake, Finished (20):

* SSL connection using TLSv1.2 / ECDHE-RSA-AES128-GCM-SHA256

* ALPN, server accepted to use h2

* Server certificate:

* subject: CN=*.kxcdn.com

* start date: Aug 28 00:00:00 2021 GMT

* expire date: Aug 28 23:59:59 2022 GMT

* subjectAltName does not match koreus.cdn.li

* SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'koreus.cdn.li'

* Closing connection 0

* TLSv1.2 (OUT), TLS alert, close notify (256):

curl: (60) SSL: no alternative certificate subject name matches target host name 'koreus.cdn.li'

Salut @Je t'interpelle directement car si tu as ton contenu statique dans le cache de ton navigateur tu ne t'en rendras pas compte avant quelques temps, alors que le problème est critique : actuellement les appels à tes contenus statiques échouent car le certificat est incorrect :Citation :

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:01:25