Un automobiliste donne un coup de pied à un cycliste



Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 72992 Karma: 35333









Alan Myles - Recorded a phone driver this morning. Driver BEHIND, get so angry about me "touchin' the mota" (knocking on the window) that he gets out and does this. Classic of the genre. Phone driver reported. @roadcc @markandcharlie @MikeyCycling Un automobiliste sort de sa voiture pour donne un coup de pied à un cyclisteAlan Myles - Recorded a phone driver this morning. Driver BEHIND, get so angry about me "touchin' the mota" (knocking on the window) that he gets out and does this. Classic of the genre. Phone driver reported. @roadcc @markandcharlie @MikeyCycling

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:51:08