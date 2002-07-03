Un automobiliste donne un coup de pied à un cycliste
Webhamster
Un automobiliste sort de sa voiture pour donne un coup de pied à un cycliste
Alan Myles - Recorded a phone driver this morning. Driver BEHIND, get so angry about me "touchin' the mota" (knocking on the window) that he gets out and does this. Classic of the genre. Phone driver reported. @roadcc @markandcharlie @MikeyCycling
|defds
Je suis accro
