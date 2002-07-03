Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Koreus
Un automobiliste donne un coup de pied à un cycliste
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 72992
Karma: 35333
Un automobiliste sort de sa voiture pour donne un coup de pied à un cycliste



Alan Myles - Recorded a phone driver this morning. Driver BEHIND, get so angry about me "touchin' the mota" (knocking on the window) that he gets out and does this. Classic of the genre. Phone driver reported. @roadcc @markandcharlie @MikeyCycling

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:51:08
Signaler

defds
Re: Un automobiliste donne un coup de pied à un cycliste
 0  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 17/07/2018 23:27
Post(s): 1841
Karma: 1332

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:04:30
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.