|Wiliwilliam
Life in the Static
2 #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Life in the Static
>>> Jouer à Life in the Static <<<
Synopsis:
Un simple jeu de plateforme atmosphérique où vous avez la capacité d'arrêter le temps.
Touches directionnelles – bouger
Z ou bar d'espace – sauter
X – Stopper le temps
R – Recommencer
Echap– Pause
Comment Jouer:
• clavier
Genre:
#Plateforme#Atmosphérique#Puzzle
Bon jeu!
NB: je bloque au niveau 26 :|
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:04:48
|CrazyCow
0 #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Bloqué au niveau 2
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:36
|Baba-Yaga
0 #3
Hamster dame
Inscrit: 10/07/2016 18:17
Le jeu a planté au stage III
Mais tant mieux, sinon j'y serais encore
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:33:51
