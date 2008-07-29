Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Wiliwilliam
Life in the Static
 2  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 33663
Karma: 11492
Life in the Static


>>> Jouer à Life in the Static <<<

Synopsis:
Un simple jeu de plateforme atmosphérique où vous avez la capacité d'arrêter le temps.

Touches directionnelles – bouger
Z ou bar d'espace – sauter
X – Stopper le temps
R – Recommencer
Echap– Pause

Comment Jouer:
• clavier

Genre:
#Plateforme#Atmosphérique#Puzzle

Bon jeu!

NB: je bloque au niveau 26 :|

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:04:48
Signaler

CrazyCow
Re: Life in the Static
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 16588
Karma: 23501
Bloqué au niveau 2 😅

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:36
Signaler

Baba-Yaga
Re: Life in the Static
 0  #3
Hamster dame
Inscrit: 10/07/2016 18:17
Post(s): 12498
Karma: 8927
Le jeu a planté au stage III
Mais tant mieux, sinon j'y serais encore

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:33:51
Signaler


