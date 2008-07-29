Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Wiliwilliam Life in the Static 2 #1

La loi c'est moi Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19 Post(s): 33663 Karma: 11492 Life in the Static





>>> Jouer à Life in the Static <<<



Synopsis:

Un simple jeu de plateforme atmosphérique où vous avez la capacité d'arrêter le temps.



Touches directionnelles – bouger

Z ou bar d'espace – sauter

X – Stopper le temps

R – Recommencer

Echap– Pause



Comment Jouer:

• clavier



Genre:

#Plateforme#Atmosphérique#Puzzle



Bon jeu!



NB: je bloque au niveau 26 :|

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:04:48

CrazyCow Re: Life in the Static 0 #2

Je poste trop Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26 Post(s): 16588 Karma: 23501 Bloqué au niveau 2

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:21:36

Baba-Yaga Re: Life in the Static 0 #3

Hamster dame Inscrit: 10/07/2016 18:17 Post(s): 12498 Karma: 8927

Mais tant mieux, sinon j'y serais encore Le jeu a planté au stage IIIMais tant mieux, sinon j'y serais encore

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:33:51