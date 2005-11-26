Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Skwatek
Un homme marche comme un singe + Un suspect s'échappe avant son arrestation
 1  #1
Koreus Addict
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 45664
Karma: 23359
Un homme se met à marcher comme un singe en compagnie de sa femme dans un centre commercial.




En Angleterre, un suspect s'échappe par une fenêtre de son appartement avant son arrestation par la police.


Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:13:47
Signaler

gazeleau
Re: Un homme marche comme un singe + Un suspect s'échappe avant une perquisition
 0  #2
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 5840
Karma: 4741
Envie de foutre la honte à sa femme ? Qu'a-t-elle fait pour mériter ça ? Elle a soutenu Amber Heard ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:38:51
Signaler


