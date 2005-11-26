Un homme marche comme un singe + Un suspect s'échappe avant son arrestation
Un homme marche comme un singe + Un suspect s'échappe avant son arrestation
Koreus Addict
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Un homme se met à marcher comme un singe en compagnie de sa femme dans un centre commercial.
En Angleterre, un suspect s'échappe par une fenêtre de son appartement avant son arrestation par la police.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:13:47
gazeleau
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Envie de foutre la honte à sa femme ? Qu'a-t-elle fait pour mériter ça ? Elle a soutenu Amber Heard ?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:38:51
