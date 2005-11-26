Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Skwatek Un homme marche comme un singe + Un suspect s'échappe avant son arrestation 1 #1

Koreus Addict Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 45664 Karma: 23359 Un homme se met à marcher comme un singe en compagnie de sa femme dans un centre commercial.



Vous navigateur est trop vieux





En Angleterre, un suspect s'échappe par une fenêtre de son appartement avant son arrestation par la police.



Vous navigateur est trop vieux

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:13:47