Vol plané d'un motard + rien

Koreus Addict Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41 Post(s): 45702 Karma: 23408 Un motard fait un vol plané en percutant une voiture à une intersection de Cranbourne, en Australie. Il a survécu.





Motorbike hits car after running red light - Cranbourne VIC

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:12:32