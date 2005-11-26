|Skwatek
Vol plané d'un motard + rien
Koreus Addict
Inscrit: 26/11/2005 17:41
Post(s): 45702
Karma: 23408
Un motard fait un vol plané en percutant une voiture à une intersection de Cranbourne, en Australie. Il a survécu.
Motorbike hits car after running red light - Cranbourne VIC
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:12:32
alfosynchro
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 10363
Karma: 4549
La moto, en revanche ne doit pas avoir bien survécu.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:32:37
