Vol plané d'un motard + rien
Un motard fait un vol plané en percutant une voiture à une intersection de Cranbourne, en Australie. Il a survécu.


Motorbike hits car after running red light - Cranbourne VIC

alfosynchro
Re: Vol plané d'un motard + rien
La moto, en revanche ne doit pas avoir bien survécu.

