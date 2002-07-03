|Koreus
|
Un homme sauve une antilope en train de se noyer
|
4 #1
|
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 73176
Karma: 35456
|
Dans un zoo, Un homme alerté par les cris d'un éléphant sauve une antilope en train de se noyer
Man Saves Drowning Antelope After Alerted by Elephant in Guatemala Zoo
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:52:19
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 10490
Karma: 4587
|
Ça barri fort un éléphant ! Punaise !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:06:38
|Signaler