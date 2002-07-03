Un homme sauve une antilope en train de se noyer



Dans un zoo, Un homme alerté par les cris d'un éléphant sauve une antilope en train de se noyer





Man Saves Drowning Antelope After Alerted by Elephant in Guatemala Zoo

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:52:19