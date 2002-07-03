Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Koreus
Un homme sauve une antilope en train de se noyer
 4  #1
Koreus
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 73176
Karma: 35456
Dans un zoo, Un homme alerté par les cris d'un éléphant sauve une antilope en train de se noyer


Man Saves Drowning Antelope After Alerted by Elephant in Guatemala Zoo

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:52:19
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Un homme sauve une antilope en train de se noyer
 0  #2
alfosynchro
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 10490
Karma: 4587
Ça barri fort un éléphant ! Punaise !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:06:38
Signaler


