Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Yazguen
Camion citerne en feu
 2  #1
Kodak
Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32
Post(s): 13577
Karma: 13473

today,s morning in Libya. afuel truck was unloading the fuel in gas station but somehow the truck caught fire so the driver drove out of the gas station to avoid as much harm as possible

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:33:27
Signaler

gazeleau
Re: Camion citerne en feu
 0  #2
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 5950
Karma: 4801
"the driver drove out of the gas station to avoid as much harm as possible" je traduis: Le chauffeur a dégagé rapidement et a incendié toute la ville. Mais la station à essence est épargnée.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:46:33
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.