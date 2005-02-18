|Yazguen
|
Camion citerne en feu
|
2 #1
|
Kodak
Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32
Post(s): 13577
Karma: 13473
|
today,s morning in Libya. afuel truck was unloading the fuel in gas station but somehow the truck caught fire so the driver drove out of the gas station to avoid as much harm as possible
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 16:33:27
|Signaler
|gazeleau
|
0 #2
|
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 5950
Karma: 4801
|
"the driver drove out of the gas station to avoid as much harm as possible" je traduis: Le chauffeur a dégagé rapidement et a incendié toute la ville. Mais la station à essence est épargnée.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:46:33
|Signaler