Un drapeau ukrainien au sommet du mont Poutine
|
Lachessis
Inscrit: 24/09/2010 10:37
Post(s): 439
Karma: 332
|
MFA of Ukraine - Now the Flag of #Ukraine️ is waving on “Putinʼs Peak” in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, 56 km from Bishkek. The peak is 4446m high. This was done by enthusiastic climbers. The flag was given to them by the Embassy in Kyrgyzstan @UKRinKG. #StandWithUkraine #LifeWillPrevail
L'origine du mont Poutine.
Aujourd'hui 18:33:33
lsdYoYo
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 09/05/2014 15:01
Post(s): 801
Karma: 905
|
A-t-on eu le droit à un drapeau irakien sur le mont Bush ?
Ou Libyen, ou Syrien sur le mont Obama ?
Aujourd'hui 19:12:54
