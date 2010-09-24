Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Lachessis
Un drapeau ukrainien au sommet du mont Poutine
 1  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 24/09/2010 10:37
Post(s): 439
Karma: 332


MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 - 🇺🇦🏔Now the Flag of #Ukraine️ is waving on “Putinʼs Peak” in the mountains of Kyrgyzstan, 56 km from Bishkek. The peak is 4446m high.  This was done by enthusiastic climbers. The flag was given to them by the 🇺🇦Embassy in Kyrgyzstan @UKRinKG.  #StandWithUkraine #LifeWillPrevail

L'origine du mont Poutine.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:33:33
Signaler

lsdYoYo
Re: Un drapeau ukrainien au sommet du mont Poutine
 0  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 09/05/2014 15:01
Post(s): 801
Karma: 905
A-t-on eu le droit à un drapeau irakien sur le mont Bush ?
Ou Libyen, ou Syrien sur le mont Obama ?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:12:54
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.