Yazguen
Un cowboy attrape une vache sur une route à Oklahoma
 2  #1
Kodak
Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32
Post(s): 13596
Karma: 13494


koconews - COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY 🐄🤠 Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:02:08
Signaler

CrazyCow
Re: Un cowboy attrape une vache sur une route à Oklahoma
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 16779
Karma: 23892
Il n'y a bien qu'aux États-Unis où ils sortent l'hélicoptère pour filmer un animal en vadrouille

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:13:56
Signaler


