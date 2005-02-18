Un cowboy attrape une vache sur une route à Oklahoma



Kodak Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32 Post(s): 13596 Karma: 13494





koconews - COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway. koconews - COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAYSky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:02:08