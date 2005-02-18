Un cowboy attrape une vache sur une route à Oklahoma
|
koconews - COW LOOSE ON OKC HIGHWAY Sky 5 was flying over the moments when cowboys and emergency crews wrangled a cow that got loose on a busy Oklahoma City highway.
|CrazyCow
Il n'y a bien qu'aux États-Unis où ils sortent l'hélicoptère pour filmer un animal en vadrouille
