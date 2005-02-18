Une course haletante d'un cycliste pour rattraper choupette en pleine ville



Cyclist chases a dog that was running in the middle of an avenue to protect him from the vehicles. She chased the dog for over 600 meters (0.38 miles) and didn't rest until he was safe. She and the people who helped out are heroes.

