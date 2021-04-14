Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Le_Relou
Starr Bumble Bee II : l'avion le plus petit au monde
Citation :

@NeZeiQei a écrit:

ça m'a interloqué du coup j'ai vu ça :

Starr Bumble Bee II : l'avion le plus petit au monde


Part 1 of Ray Stits Sky Baby at Udvar Hazy Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia

en vol


1952 newsreel- latest futuristic and experimental aircraft

Flight of the Stits SA-2A Sky Baby

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stits_SA-2A_Sky_Baby

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:33:19
