Starr Bumble Bee II : l'avion le plus petit au monde
|Le_Relou
|
Starr Bumble Bee II : l'avion le plus petit au monde
|
1 #1
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 2221
Karma: 1238
|
Citation :
ça m'a interloqué du coup j'ai vu ça :
Starr Bumble Bee II : l'avion le plus petit au monde
Part 1 of Ray Stits Sky Baby at Udvar Hazy Air and Space Museum in Chantilly, Virginia
en vol
1952 newsreel- latest futuristic and experimental aircraft
Flight of the Stits SA-2A Sky Baby
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stits_SA-2A_Sky_Baby
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:33:19
|Signaler