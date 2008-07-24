|Elrolas
smooth criminal au Guzheng
Smooth criminal, joué au Guzheng par Jingxuan.
Citation :
I have studied Guzheng for 18 years. Graduated from Wuhan Conservatory of Music, studying for a master's degree in France, likes street art, likes to play Guzheng, and hopes to introduce Chinese music to the world.
【古筝｜Smooth Criminal】来！话不多说，直接炸街Chinese Instruments Guzheng Cover| 碰碰彭碰彭Jingxuan
accessoirement : la même avec rolling in the deep :
法國街頭，古箏演奏《Rolling In The Deep》效果直接拉滿！Chinese Musical Instruments Guzheng Cover| 碰碰彭碰彭Jingxuan」
