smooth criminal au Guzheng

Citation : I have studied Guzheng for 18 years. Graduated from Wuhan Conservatory of Music, studying for a master's degree in France, likes street art, likes to play Guzheng, and hopes to introduce Chinese music to the world.







【古筝｜Smooth Criminal】来！话不多说，直接炸街Chinese Instruments Guzheng Cover| 碰碰彭碰彭Jingxuan



accessoirement : la même avec rolling in the deep :





