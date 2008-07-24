Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Elrolas
smooth criminal au Guzheng
 2  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 24/07/2008 19:03
Post(s): 129
Smooth criminal, joué au Guzheng par Jingxuan.

Citation :
I have studied Guzheng for 18 years. Graduated from Wuhan Conservatory of Music, studying for a master's degree in France, likes street art, likes to play Guzheng, and hopes to introduce Chinese music to the world.




【古筝｜Smooth Criminal】来！话不多说，直接炸街Chinese Instruments Guzheng Cover| 碰碰彭碰彭Jingxuan

accessoirement : la même avec rolling in the deep :


法國街頭，古箏演奏《Rolling In The Deep》效果直接拉滿！Chinese Musical Instruments Guzheng Cover| 碰碰彭碰彭Jingxuan」

Contribution le : Hier 18:22:43
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.