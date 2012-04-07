Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Wiliwilliam
[Trailer] Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
 1  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 34144
Karma: 12026

Black Panther : Wakanda Forever - Première bande-annonce (VF) | Marvel

Sortie prévue pour le 11 Novembre 2022.

On peut supposer qu'Attuma et/ou Namor seront les vilains de cette histoire.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:18:29
_________________
Signaler

gazeleau
Re: [Trailer] Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
 0  #2
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 6210
Karma: 4988
ça reste une production marvel, mais l'esthétique est interressante.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:28:56
Signaler

Olyer
Re: [Trailer] Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
 0  #3
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 22/05/2015 14:25
Post(s): 3465
Karma: 3655
Le titre ça fait très chanson de Shakira 😅

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 13:17:49
_________________
YES IS MORE
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.