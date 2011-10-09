|Kilroy1
|
Quand l'averse arrive sur toi
|
5 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 17102
Karma: 17079
|
Watching the Rain Roll In || ViralHog
Contribution le : Hier 19:49:28
|SushiCircus
|
0 #2
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 10/05/2016 22:53
Post(s): 853
Karma: 323
|
Averse de grêlon ? non ?
Contribution le : Hier 21:33:54
|FMJ65
|
0 #3
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Post(s): 14625
Karma: 4588
|
d'où la fameuse expression : "It is coming !!!"
Contribution le : Hier 21:34:09
