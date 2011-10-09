Options du sujet Imprimer le sujet

Kilroy1 Jouer du synthé avec des balles 2 #1

Je poste trop Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09 Post(s): 17114 Karma: 17100

Contribution le : 27/07 19:10:12

trachsel Re: Jouer du synthé avec des balles 0 #2

Kétamine Inscrit: 23/08/2018 00:36 Post(s): 1179 Karma: 572



Le plus impressionnant c'est quand il joue la même note en appuyant sur 2 touches différentes du clavier.



----------------

Edit : ou bien un accord avec une seule balle Incroyable!!!Le plus impressionnant c'est quand il joue la même note en appuyant sur 2 touches différentes du clavier.----------------Edit : ou bien un accord avec une seule balle

Contribution le : 27/07 19:45:42