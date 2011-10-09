Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Kilroy1
Jouer du synthé avec des balles
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 17114
Karma: 17100

Contribution le : 27/07 19:10:12
trachsel
Re: Jouer du synthé avec des balles
 0  #2
Kétamine
Inscrit: 23/08/2018 00:36
Post(s): 1179
Karma: 572
Incroyable!!!

Le plus impressionnant c'est quand il joue la même note en appuyant sur 2 touches différentes du clavier.

----------------
Edit : ou bien un accord avec une seule balle 😃

Contribution le : 27/07 19:45:42
Milot
Re: Jouer du synthé avec des balles
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 31/10/2014 13:06
Post(s): 6822
Karma: 4479
Oui oui, on connais le trucage maintenant, hahaha

Contribution le : 27/07 20:47:59
