Jouer du synthé avec des balles
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Contribution le : 27/07 19:10:12
|trachsel
0 #2
Inscrit: 23/08/2018 00:36
Incroyable!!!
Le plus impressionnant c'est quand il joue la même note en appuyant sur 2 touches différentes du clavier.
Edit : ou bien un accord avec une seule balle
Contribution le : 27/07 19:45:42
|Milot
0 #3
Inscrit: 31/10/2014 13:06
Oui oui, on connais le trucage maintenant, hahaha
Contribution le : 27/07 20:47:59
