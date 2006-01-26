|Engage333
Une télé sur un chanteur de kpop
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 13/04 00:17:51
Ezra Cheung - #BREAKING: A horrible accident erupted as a Hong Kong singing and dancing boy band was hosting their first concert, injuring at least two dancers. Both were said to be conscious when being sent to the hospital.
A Hong-Kong, une télévision perd l'équilibre et tombe sur un chanteur bien connu du pays
Contribution le : Hier 23:30:46
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 17/07/2018 23:27
Heureusement qu'on est plus en cathodiques.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:02:38
|
Rayon de Soleil
Inscrit: 26/01/2006 21:50
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:44:40
