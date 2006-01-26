Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Engage333
Une télé sur un chanteur de kpop
 2  #1
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 13/04 00:17:51
Post(s): 15


Ezra Cheung - #BREAKING: A horrible accident erupted as a Hong Kong singing and dancing boy band was hosting their first concert, injuring at least two dancers. Both were said to be conscious when being sent to the hospital.

A Hong-Kong, une télévision perd l'équilibre et tombe sur un chanteur bien connu du pays

Contribution le : Hier 23:30:46
Signaler

defds
Re: Une télé sur un chanteur de kpop
 1  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 17/07/2018 23:27
Post(s): 1951
Karma: 1374
Heureusement qu'on est plus en cathodiques.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:02:38
Signaler

PurLio
Re: Une télé sur un chanteur de kpop
 0  #3
Rayon de Soleil
Inscrit: 26/01/2006 21:50
Post(s): 12327
Karma: 12926
DJP 😉

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:44:40
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.