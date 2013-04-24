Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Olyer
[FAIL] Trampoline + minigolf
 2  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 22/05/2015 14:25
Post(s): 3510
Karma: 3696

Woman Falls Through Trampoline After It Bursts While Jumping - 1339439


Guy Struggles With Scoring Goal While Playing Miniature Golf - 1347342

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:50:02
Signaler

Loom-
Re: [FAIL] Trampoline + minigolf
 0  #2
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Post(s): 8510
Karma: 3650
Assez mal foutue le trou du mini golf , c'est un truc de douche.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:09:00
Signaler


