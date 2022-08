Ne pas reussir à couler une enclume

Kodak Inscrit: 18/02/2005 18:32 Post(s): 13759 Karma: 13751





Mercury is so dense an iron anvil floats in it.



Credit: Cody'sLab

Contribution le : 17/08 10:30:45