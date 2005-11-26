Mario passe du coté obscure



I created a Mario game I always wish existed: Super Mario RTX - Unreal Engine 5



I played around in Unreal Engine 5 and made a showcase of Mario game I always wanted to play. This is a fan made gameplay video and not something that will be published or monetized. All Super Mario related trademarks are property of Nintendo.



Traduction : Je me suis amusé avec Unreal Engine 5 et j'ai créé une vitrine du jeu de Mario auquel j'ai toujours voulu jouer. Il s'agit d'une vidéo de gameplay réalisée par un fan et non d'un jeu qui sera publié ou monétisé. Toutes les marques liées à Super Mario sont la propriété de Nintendo.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:49:30