LeFreund
Parodie de American Psycho avec Huey Lewis et Weird Al Yankovic
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 6517
Karma: 17243
Bon, ça à 9 ans mais je suis tombé dessus seulement aujourd'hui et j'avais envie de partager avec vous :

American Psycho with Huey Lewis and Weird Al

Pour la petite histoire, ça parodie cette scène du film American Psycho :

Hip to be Square - American Psycho (3/12) Movie CLIP (2000) HD

Citation :
In April 2013, to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's album Sports, comedy video website Funny or Die created a parody of the axe murder scene featuring Huey Lewis as Patrick Bateman and "Weird Al" Yankovic (who parodied "I Want a New Drug" as "I Want a New Duck" years before) as Paul Allen.

