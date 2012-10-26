Parodie de American Psycho avec Huey Lewis et Weird Al Yankovic



Spécial K





American Psycho with Huey Lewis and Weird Al



Pour la petite histoire, ça parodie cette scène du film American Psycho :



Hip to be Square - American Psycho (3/12) Movie CLIP (2000) HD



Contribution le : 10/09 22:47:24