LeFreund
Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 18  #1
Spécial K
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 6517
Karma: 17243
Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution :


c'était très à la mode un temps ces vidéos, je trouve cette parodie drôle!

Contribution le : 11/09 21:47:20
Signaler

Staffie
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 5  #2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 05/07/2017 18:29
Post(s): 1980
Karma: 1966
Il doit être froid le café...

Contribution le : Hier 01:14:39
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 10880
Karma: 4744
Excellent !

Contribution le : Hier 03:37:48
Signaler

Loom-
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 0  #4
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Post(s): 8615
Karma: 3677
J'aime bien ça moi 🙂

Contribution le : Hier 08:04:20
Signaler

AshySlashy
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 2  #5
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/04/2007 11:48
Post(s): 7797
Karma: 1046
Fake! En regardant bien, sur le coté on voit un gars avec qui boit son café sur toutes les photos...

Contribution le : Hier 10:34:06
Signaler

sam_ganji
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 0  #6
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 24/05/2014 13:11
Post(s): 45
@AshySlashy en plus on voudrait nous faire croire qu'elle change pas de robe pdt 15 ans !? À d'autres hein 😃

Contribution le : Hier 11:11:24
Signaler

CrazyCow
Re: Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
 0  #7
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 17093
Karma: 24547
Avec toujours du piano en fond pour ces vidéos

Contribution le : Hier 11:24:07
Signaler

Krobot
🤖 Elle se prend en photo tous les jours pendant 15 ans
 0  #8
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 0
Karma: 438
Merci @Le_Relou @Kratos2077 @vivaberthaga @PurLio @espalemit @Staffie @Tazou @Loom- @JCM77 @gazeleau pour le vote.
La vidéo est en article : Elle se prend en photo tous les jours pendant 15 ans

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:58:58
Signaler


