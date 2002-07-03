Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution
#1
Spécial K
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Elle se prend en photo pendant 15 ans pour voir l'évolution :
c'était très à la mode un temps ces vidéos, je trouve cette parodie drôle!
Contribution le : 11/09 21:47:20
Staffie
#2
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 05/07/2017 18:29
Il doit être froid le café...
Contribution le : Hier 01:14:39
alfosynchro
#3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Excellent !
Contribution le : Hier 03:37:48
Loom-
#4
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
J'aime bien ça moi
Contribution le : Hier 08:04:20
AshySlashy
#5
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 05/04/2007 11:48
Fake! En regardant bien, sur le coté on voit un gars avec qui boit son café sur toutes les photos...
Contribution le : Hier 10:34:06
sam_ganji
#6
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 24/05/2014 13:11
@AshySlashy en plus on voudrait nous faire croire qu'elle change pas de robe pdt 15 ans !? À d'autres hein
Contribution le : Hier 11:11:24
CrazyCow
#7
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Avec toujours du piano en fond pour ces vidéos
Contribution le : Hier 11:24:07
Krobot
#8
Je viens d'arriver
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Merci @Le_Relou @Kratos2077 @vivaberthaga @PurLio @espalemit @Staffie @Tazou @Loom- @JCM77 @gazeleau pour le vote.
La vidéo est en article : Elle se prend en photo tous les jours pendant 15 ans
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:58:58
