Alexander Verbeek - The best way to see Van Gogh's "Starry Night" is to stare at the center of the spiral for 20 seconds and then look at the painting. RT when it works for you. La meilleure façon de regarde le tableau La Nuit étoilée de Van GoghAlexander VerbeekThe best way to see Van Gogh's "Starry Night" is to stare at the center of the spiral for 20 seconds and then look at the painting. RT when it works for you.

