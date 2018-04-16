NASA : Derniers instants de la mission Dart



Je m'installe Inscrit: 29/01/2020 11:28 Post(s): 377 Karma: 508





NASA - IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth. NASA - IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:35:12