Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Acherontia
NASA : Derniers instants de la mission Dart
 1  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 29/01/2020 11:28
Post(s): 377
Karma: 508


NASA - IMPACT SUCCESS! Watch from #DARTMIssion’s DRACO Camera, as the vending machine-sized spacecraft successfully collides with asteroid Dimorphos, which is the size of a football stadium and poses no threat to Earth.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:35:12
Signaler

gazeleau
Re: NASA : Derniers instants de la mission Dart
 0  #2
Au Kalme
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 6476
Karma: 5273

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:39:44
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.