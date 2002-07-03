Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Koreus
Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 74124
Karma: 36099
Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon en sautant dans des blocs des mousse


Twitch Streamer Breaks Back at TwitchCon



Swin | 🔞 - God damn, I was there and caught it from a different angle, I knew she hurt herself but not that it was this serious... wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏



Jake Lucky - Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:37:45
Signaler

LeFreund
Re: Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon
 0  #2
Spécial K
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 6758
Karma: 17869
Eh ben, violant! la pauvre

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:56:59
Signaler

Adr1enb
Re: Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon
 0  #3
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 19/04/2008 16:29
Post(s): 8699
Karma: 2272
Les dernières nouvelles de son opération

"More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future."

Elle a intérêt à faire un énorme procès aux organisateurs, sa vie est probablement ruinée..

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:36
Signaler

-JoJo-
Re: Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon
 0  #4
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 25/12/2007 00:19
Post(s): 4977
Karma: 2135
Nope.

Je suis vachement tolérant sur les vidéos gores et décapitations, et tout. Mais une vidéo d'une personne qui se casse les os. Nope.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:17:36
Signaler


