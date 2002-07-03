|Koreus
Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon
2
Webhamster
Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon en sautant dans des blocs des mousse
Twitch Streamer Breaks Back at TwitchCon
Swin | - God damn, I was there and caught it from a different angle, I knew she hurt herself but not that it was this serious... wishing you a speedy recovery
Jake Lucky - Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:37:45
LeFreund
0
Spécial K
Eh ben, violant! la pauvre
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:56:59
Adr1enb
0
La loi c'est moi
Les dernières nouvelles de son opération
"More fusions than expected, bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future."
Elle a intérêt à faire un énorme procès aux organisateurs, sa vie est probablement ruinée..
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:06:36
-JoJo-
0
Je masterise !
Nope.
Je suis vachement tolérant sur les vidéos gores et décapitations, et tout. Mais une vidéo d'une personne qui se casse les os. Nope.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:17:36
