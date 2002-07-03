

Webhamster Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58 Post(s): 74124 Karma: 36099







Twitch Streamer Breaks Back at TwitchCon







Swin | - God damn, I was there and caught it from a different angle, I knew she hurt herself but not that it was this serious... wishing you a speedy recovery







Jake Lucky - Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon Une streameuse se casse le dos à la TwitchCon en sautant dans des blocs des mousseTwitch Streamer Breaks Back at TwitchConSwin |- God damn, I was there and caught it from a different angle, I knew she hurt herself but not that it was this serious... wishing you a speedy recoveryJake Lucky - Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:37:45