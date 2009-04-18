Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Furlings
This huge '70s tank simulator is the last of its kind, and it runs off a Raspberry Pi
This 1970s tank simulator drives through a tiny world.

Back in the day, the simulator was governed by a bulky 1970s computer, but the museum wasn't able to scrounge together the parts to rebuild that bit when they reconstructed the device. So now the entire thing runs off of a Raspberry Pi instead.

The tank's tiny portholes are linked up with a camera affixed to what is, in essence, a toy tank on a toy map. It's moved around by a robotic arm that pushes the tiny model around based on the inputs the user makes in their big metal coffin.

