This huge '70s tank simulator is the last of its kind, and it runs off a Raspberry Pi

This 1970s tank simulator drives through a tiny world.



Back in the day, the simulator was governed by a bulky 1970s computer, but the museum wasn't able to scrounge together the parts to rebuild that bit when they reconstructed the device. So now the entire thing runs off of a Raspberry Pi instead.



The tank's tiny portholes are linked up with a camera affixed to what is, in essence, a toy tank on a toy map. It's moved around by a robotic arm that pushes the tiny model around based on the inputs the user makes in their big metal coffin.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:57:22