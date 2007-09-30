Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Kilroy1
Peindre en toute sécurité
 2  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 17518
Karma: 18448

Man Shows How He Paints a Tall Tower for Work || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:33:23
Signaler

Krogoth
Re: Peindre en toute sécurité
 1  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 30/09/2007 15:44
Post(s): 4156
Karma: 1545
Certainement effrayant mais je ne vois aucun soucis de sécurité.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:03:44
Signaler

Loom-
Re: Peindre en toute sécurité
 0  #3
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Post(s): 8837
Karma: 3776
De bon bras après ça mais le dos non .

Mais bon j'y donne quand même un ❤

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 20:12:58
Signaler


