|LeFreund
|
Car pas-wash + froid aux usa
|
2 #1
|
Spécial K
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 7312
Karma: 19071
|
Car pas-wash :
Giant Icicles Form in Automatic Carwash in Central Texas
Snow Builds Up Outside Buffalo Porch
Michigan Shore Turns Into a Winter Wonderland
Blizzard Cakes Building in Ice
Contribution le : 27/12 14:45:21
|Signaler
|deepo
|
2 #2
|
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 17/11/2011 16:53
Post(s): 1265
Karma: 655
|
apparemment le froid aux states est breveté sur youtube.
Contribution le : Hier 14:34:57
|Signaler