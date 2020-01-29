Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Acherontia
Smile Airways : pas vraiment un vol tout sourire pour le coup
 1  #1
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 29/01/2020 11:28
Post(s): 505
Karma: 763

Shocking: WWE Like Scene By Indian Passengers In Mid- Air Bangkok Bound Flight | Thai Smile Airways



VT-VLO - Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all ! On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone. Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities. #AvGeek


Plus d'infos.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:15:58
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Facebook ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ YouTube | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.