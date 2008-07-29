Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
CrazyCow
En mode pilote-automatique, une Tesla s'arrête dans un tunnel et provoque un gros accident
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Ken Klippenstein - I obtained surveillance footage of the self-driving Tesla that abruptly stopped on the Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash that injured 9 people including a 2 yr old child just hours after Musk announced the self-driving feature.
Plus d'infos

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:23:25
Loom-
Re: En mode pilote-automatique, une Tesla s'arrête dans un tunnel et provoque un gros accident
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Elle détecte même une petite fourmis :0

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:01:49
