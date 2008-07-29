En mode pilote-automatique, une Tesla s'arrête dans un tunnel et provoque un gros accident
|CrazyCow
|
En mode pilote-automatique, une Tesla s'arrête dans un tunnel et provoque un gros accident
|
1 #1
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 17556
Karma: 25719
|
Ken Klippenstein - I obtained surveillance footage of the self-driving Tesla that abruptly stopped on the Bay Bridge, resulting in an eight-vehicle crash that injured 9 people including a 2 yr old child just hours after Musk announced the self-driving feature.
Plus d'infos
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:23:25
|Signaler
|Loom-
|
0 #2
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 24/04/2013 16:27
Post(s): 8980
Karma: 3840
|
Elle détecte même une petite fourmis :0
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:01:49
|Signaler