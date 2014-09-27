|gazeleau
Kraken en ballade
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Massimo - A rare footage of a 3.7-meter-long Architeuthis (giant squid) in Toyama Bay, Japan
[read more: http://bit.ly/2yvMnCN]
[source: https://buff.ly/2uApA49]
Yosuke Tanaka encountered an 8-foot-long giant squid while diving with his wife off the western coast of Japan. https://t.co/jPZyqhDyA6
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 11:50:57
|FMJ65
Inscrit: 27/09/2014 10:47
Et encore, 3.5m c'est du petit calibre !!!!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:12:29
