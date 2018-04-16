Comment ne jamais faire une passe à son gardien || Ne pas chuter après une chute à vélo
Comment ne jamais faire une passe à son gardien || Ne pas chuter après une chute à vélo
1/ Ne jamais faire de passe cadrée à son gardien, mais la leçon n'a pas été apprise par le joueur grec de Stuttgart Konstantínos Mavropanos.
The DFB-Pokal - Oh dear, oh dear Mavropanos accidentally nets the own goal scored from the furthest distance in #DFBPokal history #SCPVfB
2/ Après une chute collective, le cycliste Valentin Ferron s'accroche au parapet du pont:
Valentin Ferron cycliste / alpiniste #Etoiledebesseges #tourdugard #lequipeVELO https://t.co/dgLOz1l5Wc
Valentin Ferron not living the best day of his life at #EDB2023 https://t.co/WDnSpaqmfh
