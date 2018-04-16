Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



gazeleau
Comment ne jamais faire une passe à son gardien || Ne pas chuter après une chute à vélo
 1  #1
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 16/04/2018 09:02
Post(s): 7263
Karma: 5994
1/ Ne jamais faire de passe cadrée à son gardien, mais la leçon n'a pas été apprise par le joueur grec de Stuttgart Konstantínos Mavropanos.



The DFB-Pokal - Oh dear, oh dear 🙈  Mavropanos accidentally nets the own goal scored from the furthest distance in #DFBPokal history 😱  #SCPVfB

2/ Après une chute collective, le cycliste Valentin Ferron s'accroche au parapet du pont:



Valentin Ferron cycliste / alpiniste 😱 #Etoiledebesseges #tourdugard #lequipeVELO https://t.co/dgLOz1l5Wc


Valentin Ferron not living the best day of his life at #EDB2023 🇫🇷 https://t.co/WDnSpaqmfh

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 10:57:14
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.