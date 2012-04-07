Behind the scenes des animations du jeu Apex Legend
|Wiliwilliam
Il s'agit d'une vidéo type "behind the scenes". On y voit différentes captures de mouvement.
Visiblement c'est marrant à faire!
Shawn Wilson - Over the years, I've played many characters in Titanfall, Jedi: FO, and now, #ApexLegends. #Octane is one of my fav...my spirit animal. Stellar anim direction & crafted work from @_moyparra, @Joe_bowz, & team. Awesome collab with writers @tommiecas & @iambadmofo's laughter.
