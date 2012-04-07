Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Wiliwilliam
Behind the scenes des animations du jeu Apex Legend
 2  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 35051
Karma: 13536
Il s'agit d'une vidéo type "behind the scenes". On y voit différentes captures de mouvement.
Visiblement c'est marrant à faire!


Shawn Wilson - Over the years, I've played many characters in Titanfall, Jedi: FO, and now, #ApexLegends. #Octane is one of my fav...my spirit animal. Stellar anim direction & crafted work from @_moyparra, @Joe_bowz, & team. Awesome collab with writers @tommiecas & @iambadmofo's laughter. 🤣

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:37:33
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.