Explosion non programmé d'une bombe lors d'un désamorçage



Je m'installe Inscrit: 24/09/2010 10:37 Post(s): 482 Karma: 401





Norfolk Police - The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy.







Bomb has gone off In Great Yarmouth, It was found on Tuesday



L'explosion a eu lieu alors que les travaux de désamorçage étaient en pause.

Il n'y a pas de blessé selon la police locale, mais des vitres de voiture brisé et des bâtiments qui ont tremblé sur 20 km à la ronde ( Norfolk Police - The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy.Bomb has gone off In Great Yarmouth, It was found on Tuesday https://t.co/SkUvkXJ0On L'explosion a eu lieu alors que les travaux de désamorçage étaient en pause.Il n'y a pas de blessé selon la police locale, mais des vitres de voiture brisé et des bâtiments qui ont tremblé sur 20 km à la ronde ( sources ).

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:09:39