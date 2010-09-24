Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Lachessis
Explosion non programmé d'une bombe lors d'un désamorçage
 1  #1
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 24/09/2010 10:37
Post(s): 482
Karma: 401


Norfolk Police - The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy.



Bomb has gone off In Great Yarmouth, It was found on Tuesday https://t.co/SkUvkXJ0On

L'explosion a eu lieu alors que les travaux de désamorçage étaient en pause.
Il n'y a pas de blessé selon la police locale, mais des vitres de voiture brisé et des bâtiments qui ont tremblé sur 20 km à la ronde (sources).

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 17:09:39
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.