Cette chanteuse demande à son public de lui apprendre du français

Bernie's Tweets - FRANCE - Concert at L’ Olympia in Paris, by ‘Girl in Red. She asks the packed crowd to teach her something in French. So they teach her… “Macron resign, Macron resign” Bernie's Tweets - FRANCE - Concert at L’ Olympia in Paris, by ‘Girl in Red. She asks the packed crowd to teach her something in French. So they teach her… “Macron resign, Macron resign”

