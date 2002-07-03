Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
[Trailer] Unrecord
 2  #1
Webhamster
Inscrit: 03/07/2002 23:58
Post(s): 74718
Karma: 36701
Un jeu aux graphismes réalistes


Unrecord - Official Early Gameplay Trailer

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:24:19
Signaler

Banbs
Re: [Trailer] Unrecord
 0  #2
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 14/06/2014 13:46
Post(s): 290
Karma: 281
impressionnant, j'ai mis précisément 58s avant de me poser la question : "ah mais c'est le trailer d'un jeu et pas d'un film ?!!"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 07:42:36
Signaler

Wiliwilliam
Re: [Trailer] Unrecord
 0  #3
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 35394
Karma: 14002
Dans la FAQ steam du jeu:

Scam or Real Gameplay Footage?

There have been many doubts raised about the authenticity of the gameplay. The game is developed on Unreal Engine 5, and the game footage is captured from an executable and played using a keyboard and mouse. It is not a VR game. In reality, it seems rather flattering to compare the graphics of Unrecord to reality, but fortunately, we know that a game first focuses on gameplay and universe on which we primarily concentrate. Considering the high production costs of a video game and our global reputation at stake, if Unrecord were a scam, it would be a blockbuster scam. Therefore, it is logically not one. We do not use any real videos or external rendering to Unreal Engine for the creation of Unrecord. Unrecord is (un)real.

Meh. J'attends d'en voir plus.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 08:20:55
Signaler


