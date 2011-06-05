|Wiliwilliam
|
Une patiente chinoise ne veut pas de robots
|
3 #1
|
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 35413
Karma: 14030
|
La Sarah Connor chinoise!
Une patiente chinoise d'un hôpital ne supportant plus d'avoir à passer par un robot pour prendre rendez-vous avec un médecin, a détruit l'engin.
Songpinganq - JUST IN —— A Chinese woman is smashing a robot in the hospital. Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:04:20
|Signaler
|alfosynchro
|
0 #2
|
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12057
Karma: 5303
|
La question reste entière : "plus il y a de robots pour faire le boulot, plus il faut d'imagination pour savoir comment occuper la population".
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:36:50
|Signaler