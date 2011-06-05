Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Wiliwilliam
Une patiente chinoise ne veut pas de robots
 3  #1
La loi c'est moi
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Post(s): 35413
Karma: 14030
La Sarah Connor chinoise! 🤙

Une patiente chinoise d'un hôpital ne supportant plus d'avoir à passer par un robot pour prendre rendez-vous avec un médecin, a détruit l'engin.



Songpinganq - JUST IN —— A Chinese woman is smashing a robot in the hospital. Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:04:20
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Une patiente chinoise ne veut pas de robots
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12057
Karma: 5303
La question reste entière : "plus il y a de robots pour faire le boulot, plus il faut d'imagination pour savoir comment occuper la population".

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:36:50
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.