Une patiente chinoise ne veut pas de robots

Une patiente chinoise d'un hôpital ne supportant plus d'avoir à passer par un robot pour prendre rendez-vous avec un médecin, a détruit l'engin.







Songpinganq - JUST IN —— A Chinese woman is smashing a robot in the hospital. Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 09:04:20