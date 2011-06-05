Un homme trouve un portefeuille par terre dans la rue.
Exotope
Un homme trouve un portefeuille par terre dans la rue.
Je suis accro
Inscrit: 30/12/2020 23:19
Post(s): 738
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:46:25
alfosynchro
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12062
Karma: 5305
Bonne idée (le faux porte-feuille).
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:51:23
LeMiniMilgram
Kapybara
Inscrit: 26/10/2012 20:10
Post(s): 7690
Karma: 20155
@alfosynchro fausse bonne idée car ça pollue un max!
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:57:43
