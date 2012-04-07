|Wiliwilliam
Un collégien stoppe un bus
Inscrit: 07/04/2012 19:19
Un élève de 7e année aide à arrêter son bus scolaire (rempli d'élève) après que la chauffeuse se soit évanouie, Warren (Michigan).
Mike Sington - School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ)
Le lien de l'article d'origine
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 12:57:10
