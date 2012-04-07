Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Un collégien stoppe un bus
Un élève de 7e année aide à arrêter son bus scolaire (rempli d'élève) après que la chauffeuse se soit évanouie, Warren (Michigan).



Mike Sington - School bus driver, driving 66 children in Michigan, has medical emergency and becomes incapacitated. 13-year-old Dillon Reeves jumps to the rescue and brings the bus to a halt. (Video: WXYZ)

Le lien de l'article d'origine

