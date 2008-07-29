Zhang Shupeng a traverser l’arche naturelle du mont Tianmen (montagne de la Porte du Ciel)



Je masterise ! Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34 Post(s): 4668 Karma: 2989



180km/h! Zhang Shupen becomes first Chinese wingsuiter to successfully fly through Tianmen Cave



https://twitter.com/i/status/1652959557327671297







People's Daily app - Chinese wingsuiter Zhang Shupeng successfully flew through #China's famed #Tianmen Cave on Sunday in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province. 180km/h! Zhang Shupen becomes first Chinese wingsuiter to successfully fly through Tianmen CavePeople's Daily app - Chinese wingsuiter Zhang Shupeng successfully flew through #China's famed #Tianmen Cave on Sunday in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province.

Contribution le : Hier 23:51:44