Le_Relou
Zhang Shupeng a traverser l’arche naturelle du mont Tianmen (montagne de la Porte du Ciel)
 1  #1
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 4668
Karma: 2989

180km/h! Zhang Shupen becomes first Chinese wingsuiter to successfully fly through Tianmen Cave

https://twitter.com/i/status/1652959557327671297



People's Daily app - Chinese wingsuiter Zhang Shupeng successfully flew through #China's famed #Tianmen Cave on Sunday in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province.

Contribution le : Hier 23:51:44
CrazyCow
Re: Zhang Shupeng a traverser l’arche naturelle du mont Tianmen (montagne de la Porte du Ciel)
 0  #2
Kodak
Inscrit: 29/07/2008 00:26
Post(s): 17967
Karma: 26908
*traversé

C'est les couleurs de RedBull mais ça ne semble pas être organisé par RedBull

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 00:15:25
