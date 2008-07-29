Zhang Shupeng a traverser l’arche naturelle du mont Tianmen (montagne de la Porte du Ciel)
180km/h! Zhang Shupen becomes first Chinese wingsuiter to successfully fly through Tianmen Cave
https://twitter.com/i/status/1652959557327671297
People's Daily app - Chinese wingsuiter Zhang Shupeng successfully flew through #China's famed #Tianmen Cave on Sunday in Zhangjiajie, Central China's Hunan Province.
*traversé
C'est les couleurs de RedBull mais ça ne semble pas être organisé par RedBull
