Kilroy1
Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
 3  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 18156
Karma: 20788

Chicken Stunned After Laying First Egg || ViralHog

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:48:19
alfosynchro
Re: Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
 0  #2
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12159
Karma: 5373
On dirait qu'elle vient de trouver un couteau suisse !

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:02:53
akrogames
Re: Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
 0  #3
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 04/02/2014 12:29
Post(s): 2252
Karma: 449
une bonne petite sodomie d'oeuf.

Les poules ont un vagin ou ça sort par le cul?

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:06:38
Djoach
Re: Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
 1  #4
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 13/08/2008 11:42
Post(s): 4013
Karma: 2344
Citation :

@akrogames a écrit:

Les poules ont un vagin ou ça sort par le cul?

Ni l'un ni l'autre, les oiseaux ont un cloaque.

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:10:01
