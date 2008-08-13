Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
|Kilroy1
|
Réaction d'une poule après la ponte de son premier oeuf
|
|
Inscrit: 09/10/2011
|
Chicken Stunned After Laying First Egg || ViralHog
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 19:48:19
|alfosynchro
|
|
Inscrit: 05/06/2011
|
On dirait qu'elle vient de trouver un couteau suisse !
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:02:53
|akrogames
|
|
Inscrit: 04/02/2014
|
une bonne petite sodomie d'oeuf.
Les poules ont un vagin ou ça sort par le cul?
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:06:38
|Djoach
|
|
Inscrit: 13/08/2008
|
Citation :
Ni l'un ni l'autre, les oiseaux ont un cloaque.
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 21:10:01
