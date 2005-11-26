Un cow-boy attrape une vache en fuite sur une autoroute
Un cow-boy à cheval utilise un lasso pour attraper une vache en fuite sur une autoroute dans le Michigan.
And we know that if there are no pictures or video it didn’t happen…. https://t.co/9QLgwciYAs
Ce ciel!
