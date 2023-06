Nouvelle éruption du Kilauea à Hawaï + NY étouffée par les incendies au Canada

Je suis accro Inscrit: 29/01/2020 11:28 Post(s): 586 Karma: 950



Kilauea Volcano Eruption, Lava Bursts From Summit Crater (June 7, 2023)





Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii spewing lava flows during red alert | LiveNOW from FOX



En direct du volcan :



Kīlauea Volcano Live Stream - Halemaʻumaʻu crater

















New York covered in smog from Canadian wildfires





Canadian wildfires blanket eastern U.S. with smoke, causing poor air quality for millions

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:28:48