Kilroy1
Faire le towel trick à son chien
 1  #1
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 09/10/2011 11:09
Post(s): 18288
Karma: 21249

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:03:12
Signaler

Banbs
Re: Faire le towel trick à son chien
 0  #2
Je m'installe
Inscrit: 14/06/2014 13:46
Post(s): 313
Karma: 295
on se console de la perte d'un être cher chacun à sa manière...

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:32:37
Signaler

alfosynchro
Re: Faire le towel trick à son chien
 0  #3
Je poste trop
Inscrit: 05/06/2011 12:08
Post(s): 12290
Karma: 5478
Traduction : "j'm'en br***le !"

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 18:41:00
Signaler


