quand tes parents t'offrent un violon alors que tu voulais une moto
|Le_Relou
|
quand tes parents t'offrent un violon alors que tu voulais une moto
|
3 #1
|
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 5127
Karma: 3245
|
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:32:55
|Signaler
|Turbigo
|
0 #2
|
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/01/2009 09:06
Post(s): 3154
Karma: 2324
|
Je sais imiter la vache avec un trombone à coulisse, je ne sais pas trop quoi en penser
Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:53:30
|Signaler