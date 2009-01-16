Videos streaming images jeux et buzz
Connexion






Perdu le mot de passe ?

Inscrivez-vous maintenant !
Menu Principal
Communauté



Le_Relou
quand tes parents t'offrent un violon alors que tu voulais une moto
 3  #1
J'aime glander ici
Inscrit: 14/04/2021 01:34
Post(s): 5127
Karma: 3245

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 14:32:55
Signaler

Turbigo
Re: quand tes parents t'offrent un violon alors que tu voulais une moto
 0  #2
Je masterise !
Inscrit: 16/01/2009 09:06
Post(s): 3154
Karma: 2324
Je sais imiter la vache avec un trombone à coulisse, je ne sais pas trop quoi en penser

Contribution le : Aujourd'hui 15:53:30
Signaler


 Haut   Précédent   Suivant






Suivez Koreus sur : ▶︎ Mastodon ▶︎ Twitter ▶︎ Telegram ▶︎ Dailymotion | Flux RSS | Koreus Network | Archives

Si vous êtes l'auteur d'un élément de ce site, vous pouvez si vous le souhaitez, le modifier ou le supprimer
Merci de me contacter par mail. Déclaré à la CNIL N°1031721.